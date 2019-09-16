Issa Rae Will Re-Imagine SET IT OFF

Sep. 16, 2019  
Issa Rae Will Re-Imagine SET IT OFF

Variety reports that Issa Rae will develop a new version of crime thriller "Set It Off." The original film starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica FOX and Kimberly Elise.

Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster will write the script of the project, which Rae will both produce and star in.

"Set It Off" was a story about four close friends who pull off a series of successful bank robberies in Los Angeles, thanks to the inside knowledge provide by Fox's bank teller character.

Rae created and stars in "Insecure," which follows the friendship of two women as they deal with their real-life flaws and a seemingly endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. She also starred in "The Hate U Give."

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Fremantle and Pantone Create BAYWATCH RED to Celebrate 30 Years of the Iconic TV Series
  • Stampede & Steel Springs Pictures to Produce Feature Film ALICE from Krystin Ver Linden
  • In ONE ACTOR SHORT, Yuval David Gives Random Strangers Chance to Star in Film on Streets of New York
  • LA's Tombstones In Their Eyes Present 'Open Skies' Single
  • Stormzy Unveils New Track 'Wiley Flow'
  • Dan Aykroyd Will Appear in GHOSTBUSTERS 2020