Issa Rae Will Re-Imagine SET IT OFF

Variety reports that Issa Rae will develop a new version of crime thriller "Set It Off." The original film starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica FOX and Kimberly Elise.

Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster will write the script of the project, which Rae will both produce and star in.

"Set It Off" was a story about four close friends who pull off a series of successful bank robberies in Los Angeles, thanks to the inside knowledge provide by Fox's bank teller character.

Rae created and stars in "Insecure," which follows the friendship of two women as they deal with their real-life flaws and a seemingly endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. She also starred in "The Hate U Give."

