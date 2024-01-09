Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani To Announce The 30th Annual SAG Awards Nominations Live

SAG Awards Nominations will kick off at 9:50 a.m. ET / 6:50 a.m. PT on @sagawards' Instagram Stories with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani To Announce The 30th Annual SAG Awards Nominations Live

Issa Rae (Barbie, Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales, The Big Sick) will announce the nominees for the 30th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS on Wednesday, January 10. The nominations will be announced exclusively via Instagram Live on @sagawards and @netflix beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

SAG Awards Nominations will kick off at 9:50 a.m. ET / 6:50 a.m. PT on @sagawards' Instagram Stories with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Nominations for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television ensembles will follow, with announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Woody Schultz.

This marks the fourth year that SAG Awards nominations will be presented exclusively via Instagram Live. The SAG Awards aims to utilize the innovation and community of social media channels to create an authentic connection with their audience by reimagining the Nominations Announcement as a seamless, virtual experience for both nominees and fans.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by SAG-AFTRA and Silent House Productions,  will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

About the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz.

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year.

Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 119,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards - Full List of Winners Photo
Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards - Full List of Winners

HBO'S “Succession” took home the most awards of the evening for broadcast & network TV with five wins including Best Cable Drama Series, Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series. Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, and more.

2
DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan Photo
DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan

'NBC's 'Deal or No Deal Island' premieres on Feb. 26 with familiar faces competing in a season-long competition. Contestants include 'Boston' Rob Mariano and Claudia Jordan. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, with Howie Mandel as executive producer. Catch a 30-minute preview on Jan. 13. Watch a video trailer now!

3
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release Photo
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release

Get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies - and follow the misadventures of America's favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous set which includes all 10 episodes from Season 7, along with copious special features curated for the fans, including a deep look into season 7 and its characters.

4
Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toros FRANKENSTEIN Photo
Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

Jacob Elordi (Priscilla, Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) and Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) will join Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) also join the ensemble.

More Hot Stories For You

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob MarianoDEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob Mariano
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD ReleaseRICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release
Video: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries TrailerVideo: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries Trailer
Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MJ THE MUSICAL