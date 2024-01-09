Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani To Announce The 30th Annual SAG Awards Nominations Live

Issa Rae (Barbie, Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales, The Big Sick) will announce the nominees for the 30th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS on Wednesday, January 10. The nominations will be announced exclusively via Instagram Live on @sagawards and @netflix beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

SAG Awards Nominations will kick off at 9:50 a.m. ET / 6:50 a.m. PT on @sagawards' Instagram Stories with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Nominations for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television ensembles will follow, with announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Woody Schultz.

This marks the fourth year that SAG Awards nominations will be presented exclusively via Instagram Live. The SAG Awards aims to utilize the innovation and community of social media channels to create an authentic connection with their audience by reimagining the Nominations Announcement as a seamless, virtual experience for both nominees and fans.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by SAG-AFTRA and Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

About the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz.

One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year.

Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 119,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.