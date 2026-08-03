Isa Briones on the Medical Jargon Challenge of Filming THE PITT Season 3

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Isa Briones stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about returning to set for the third season of THE PITT, focusing much of the conversation on the challenge of learning the show's dense medical vocabulary. Briones walked hosts through what it takes to sound convincing delivering clinical dialogue on a series built around the fast pace of an emergency room.

During the appearance, Briones gave viewers a look at her preparation process, describing how she works to master the terminology that comes with playing a character on a medical drama. The conversation stayed centered on that specific challenge, giving a glimpse into the kind of homework required behind the scenes of the show.

Briones also touched on what it has been like being back in front of cameras for another round of episodes, offering details about the rhythm of filming a season of THE PITT. The discussion gave audiences insight into the day-to-day demands of the production without straying from her firsthand account of the process.

The segment kept its focus on Briones' experience learning the language of the show rather than broader plot details, leaving the hosts to press her on how she keeps the dialogue sounding natural take after take.

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