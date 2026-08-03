Isa Briones Reveals the Games JUST IN TIME Cast Plays Mid-Performance

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Isa Briones spoke about her role in JUST IN TIME on Broadway during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, giving hosts a look at how the cast keeps things lively during the run of the show. Briones focused much of the conversation on the games she and her fellow cast members play with one another while performing, offering a candid glimpse into the lighter side of eight-show weeks.

The appearance centered on Briones' current stage experience, with the actress walking through specific examples of the kinds of games and bits the company uses to entertain each other without breaking the flow of the performance for the audience. Her account gave viewers insight into the camaraderie among the cast members during the run.

Briones kept the discussion grounded in her day-to-day experience performing in JUST IN TIME, describing how these moments of levity have become part of the rhythm of doing the show night after night. The conversation stayed focused on that backstage dynamic rather than broader career talk.

The segment offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at what happens on stage beyond what audiences typically see, with Briones detailing how the cast finds ways to keep the material fresh for themselves throughout the show's run.

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