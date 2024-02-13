Iowa's Caitlin Clark Aims To Break The NCAA Women's All-Time Scoring Record This Thursday on Peacock

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is eight points away from history as she aims to break the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock when the No. 4 Hawkeyes host Michigan.

Clark, who has 3,520 career points after scoring 31 in Iowa's most recent game on Sunday, needs eight points this Thursday on Peacock to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's basketball scoring record of 3,527 points.

Thursday's coverage on Peacock begins with the Big College Countdown pregame show at 7:30 p.m. ET featuring host Carolyn Manno and analyst Aliyah Boston. Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), Meghan McKeown (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sidelines) will call Michigan-Iowa live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

