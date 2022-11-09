Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: GLEE Star Chord Overstreet Talks Working With Lindsay Lohan on FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS

The new film will begin streaming on Netflix on November 10.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Glee star Chord Overstreet taking on the holiday rom-com in Netflix's new film, Falling For Christmas. The movie, also starring Lindsay Lohan, will premiere on Netflix tomorrow Friday, November 10.

In the film, a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Overstreet to discuss his favorite memories on set, working with Lohan, his favorite holiday movies, and more.

What can audiences look forward to with this new flim?

I would just say a good just hour and a half of family time and some laughs and smiles and to be able to just connect in the holidays.

You're starring in this movie alongside Lindsay Lohan. What was it like working together?

It was really easy. Really fun. We just had a blast getting to hang for a couple of months and making some movies.

Chord Overstreet & Lindsay Lohan in Falling For Christmas

You filmed the movie during the holiday season last year so I can imagine it was a pretty fun and festive set to be on.

Yeah, there was constant holiday energy. Everybody was making sure it felt like Christmas so I think I had Christmas for three months last year.

Do you have any specific memories from on set that you look back on now that you're about to release the movie?

Yeah, there was food fights, we did a tree lighting thing up in Summit. It was absolutely freezing to where we couldn't really speak because our mouths were freezing up. Then, the last day of shooting, me and Lindsay's brother ended up in between takes just constantly having a snowball fight the whole day. There was a lot of fun moments.

The Christmas movie is something that people get so excited about every year and I'm sure everyone has so many of their own favorite Christmas films. Do you have any that you watch every year around the holidays?

Yeah, I think I think It's a Wonderful Life is a classic. It's definitely a classic. White Christmas is one of my favorites. Elf, Jingle All the Way, Santa Claus, Christmas Vacation, Christmas Story. There's so many great Christmas movies.

Chord Overstreet in Falling For Christmas

And this will be such a great movie to add to that collection. Something else about your character is that he is really into skiing. Was that a new thing for you or did you have experience skiing?

I have a lot of experience skiing, actually. Growing up, my parents started me skiing when I was like two years old so I grew up skiing. I love to ski so if I need to do my own stunts, I could.

There's a lot of comedy in this movie but there is such a great heart at the center of it. What do you hope audiences take away from Falling For Christmas?

I think a great takeaway is that it's not really about where you are or the things that you have, it's about the people you get to share them with. I think that's probably the best takeaway for this. It's just really about family and the things that matter.

Watch the trailer for Falling For Christmas here:



