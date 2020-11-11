Instagram Sensation CHEAP OLD HOUSES Gets Greenlight for New HGTV Series

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein will star in an eight-episode HGTV series.

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, founders of the addictive social media phenomenon Cheap Old Houses that touts more than 1.4 million followers and counts A-list celebrities among its fans, will star in an eight-episode HGTV series of the same name slated to premiere in summer 2021. Each month, their uber popular Instagram feed racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000.

"When HGTV fans told us we needed a show with Ethan and Elizabeth, we listened because we understand how easy it is to fall into the rabbit hole of hunting for cheap old houses," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "Everyone will be astounded by the incredible, inexpensive property treasures that Ethan and Elizabeth find and they also may be inspired to buy a cheap old house of their own."

Cameras will follow Ethan and Elizabeth as they visit cities and small towns across America to tour two low-priced older houses and share stories of the homes' historical significance and architectural uniqueness. With Elizabeth's background as a historic preservationist and their shared passion for saving old property gems, the couple will imagine what the houses could look like with proper restorations - and ultimately will choose which house to feature on their famous Instagram feed. The series also will spotlight the couple as they stop by to see gorgeous restorations of saved old homes formerly featured on Cheap Old Houses.

For Cheap Old Houses updates, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They also can check out the Finkelstein's latest property listings at @cheapoldhouses on Instagram.

