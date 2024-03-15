Indie Film W.I.L.S.D.M To Compete At First Glance Film Festival This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"W.I.L.S.D.M" a short film written, produced, and directed by Chloe Owens will screen at the First Glance Film Festival, Sunday, March 17th at 2:15 PM at Laemmle Noho 7.

A film written for women (and men) to challenge the ideology- does size matter?

Here's one for the little guy. - W.I.L.S.D.M

Multi-award-winning indie filmmaker Chloe Owens is once again ready to captivate audiences with her thought-provoking film "W.I.L.S.D.M." A short film written and directed by Owens "W.I.L.S.D.M" explores the age-old, locker-room stereotype: that all women need in life is a big man to satisfy her physically.

"W.I.L.S.D.M" follows THE JOURNEY of Mia (Perveen Singh) who is intimately involved with Jim, a well-endowed heartthrob (Victor Lorenz). The problem is, Mia isn't physically built to handle all of Jim's manliness. When Mia receives counsel from Becky, (Taylor Eden) , Mia is met with conflicting advice, as Becky challenges Mia the only way a best friend can. Mia goes through a series of psychological reactions, as she tries to understand her block with intimate companionship. When an opportunity for Mia to connect with a new romantic partner presents itself, will Mia's fear prevent her from taking a chance?

Through passionate storytelling and award winning visuals (Winner of Best Production Design at Culver City Film Festival) Owens directs a humorous film that examines the male and female body in real life situations. Owens "I wanted to write something funny where we could talk about these issues from a woman's perspective. Also, it gives a voice to a certain demographic of men who have always been led to believe they are less desirable in regular everyday commentary in television, songs, and movies. Hence, our tagline is here's one for the little guy".

Owens developed her gritty comedic voice through various stages of life. Owens studied Film a year abroad at Reading University in England, and later graduated from Rutgers University. She would live and work in NYC, directing her own cable tv show and webseries before moving to Los Angeles to work in the entertainment industry. Owens placed in a number of writing contests that includes winning: BEST SHORT SCREENPLAY in the Wescreenplay Diversity Competition and BEST SCREENPLAY in Roadmap Diversity Writing Competition. She was also a finalist in the AT&T Shape film competition.

In 2022-2023, Chloe Owens emerged on the film festival circuit for writing and directing Catch the Bus a film that stars her very own father, SAG-Veteran actor Peyce Byron. The short film was selected in over a dozen film festivals including: Newport Beach Film Festival, Hollywood Reel Film Festival, and Marina Del Rey Film Festival. Chloe won BEST NARRATIVE SHORT FILM at the International Independent Film Festival; BEST DIVERSITY IN ARTS for Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival; and BEST INSPIRATIONAL FILM by SoCal International Film Festival. Chloe has been nominated for BEST DRAMATIC SHORT FILM at La Femme International Film Festival, and nominated for BEST SCREENPLAY and BEST SHORT FILM by SoCal Film Festival.

Perveen Singh is a Malaysian-born, Texas-bred, LA-based actress and screenwriter of Indian descent. A turning point in her career was participating in ABC's annual Talent Showcase. Since then, she's appeared on Modern Family, GENERAL HOSPITAL and several national commercials. In 2020, she self-produced a web series, "Phoning It In."

Victor Laurenz grew up between the U.S., Germany and Costa Rica. He began his acting career in 2022 and has since appeared in over 10 independent films. Victor studied with Terry Schreiber in New York City and at the Beverly Hills Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Taylor Eden graduated from Emerson College with a BA in Acting. Recent credits include a national commercial, two supporting roles in feature films premiered in 2023, and a lead in a short film expected to hit the festival circuit. Taylor is also a writer and producer.

W.I.L.S.D.M is co-produced by Merika Andrade and Sarah Marie McGovern, and is a Carter-Rose Production.

W.I.L.S.D.M has won multiple awards including Best Short Film at the California Women's Film Festival and Best Comedy Short Film at Hollywood Blvd Film Festival. The film continues its festival circuit on March 17th where it will be screened at The First Glance Film Festival, Laemmle in Noho at 2:15 PM. Perveen Singh is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Short Film and Best Breakout Performance. Owens is also nominated at FGFF for the Mela Hudson Award.

On why people should go see this film, Owens says "I think this film is really relatable to women particularly. Even if not every woman agrees with the smaller package pitch, then they relate to Becky, the traditionalist viewpoint. But really it is a conversation starter to women's bodies and men's bodies...we tackle a very sensitive subject in a comedic way, that allows others to laugh, think differently, and have conversations with their partners after leaving."