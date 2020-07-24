Indie Film NIGHT RAIN Inks Deal With First Focus International

"Night Rain," the latest indie thriller from Seasons & a Muse and the award-winning producers of "The Scarapist," has signed on with sales representatives First Focus International. "Night Rain" marks the second feature from Jeanne Marie Spicuzza.

The story surrounds a group of independent filmmakers unwittingly hired by their stalker to make a low budget period movie about Elizabeth Short, better known as the Black Dahlia, who begin to see their lives dangerously intertwine with the events leading up to Short's tragic murder. Spicuzza, who penned the screenplay, co-directs with her editor, Synthian Sharp ("How I Became an Elephant").

"Following 'The Scarapist,'" says Spicuzza, "I wanted to make a movie about indie filmmaking and the 1940s. I knew that there would be challenges on a low budget. I earned a certificate in film noir studies from TCM and Bell State University during the course of my research and writing for 'Night Rain.' I was helped by historians like Larry Harnisch, former L.A. Times writer and editor, and Glen Creason [of the Los Angeles Central Library]."

Shot on location at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, Pacific Dining Car, Crystal Pier and other historic sites in and around Los Angeles and San Diego by cinematographer Jay Lopez, with additional photography by Henry Power, "Night Rain," stars Spicuzza, Adam Lesar, Clarissa Thibeaux, Thessa M'loe and Mattia Chicco. Other cast and crew include legendary drummer Guy Hoffman, of BoDeans and Violent Femmes fame, Scott Javore, J.L. Forbis, Heidi Honeycutt, Michelle Kantor, Leslie LaPage, Michael A. Barnum and Jessamyn Prince.

