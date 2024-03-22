Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST Returning to Food Network in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, welcomes a brand-new roster of friends old and new to her East Hampton home for good food, great conversation and lots of fun in the six-episode return of BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN on Sunday, April 21st at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network.

The season kicks off with a visit from award-winning actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and brilliant home cook Jennifer Garner, followed by fascinating get-togethers with world-renowned astronaut Nicole Mann; pioneering restaurateur and author Danny Meyer; prolific writer, journalist and professor Frank Bruni; British actress-screenwriter-director Emily Mortimer and acclaimed New Yorker editor David Remnick.

“I learn so much about my guests when they visit and viewers will too,” said Garten. “There’s nothing better than chatting with interesting people over great food – each episode is filled with unexpected stories, laughs and inspiration.”

In the season premiere, it’s a perfect day for Ina when her friend Jennifer Garner joins her at the barn for cooking and conversation. Since Jennifer mentions she has trouble nailing her grandmother’s cornbread recipe, Ina troubleshoots with her incredible Brown Butter Skillet Cornbread. After discussing family, love and childhood memories, they head into THE KITCHEN for a pizza collaboration to create the ultimate Garner and Garten Pizza and Jen’s Pizza Crackers.

In the next episode, Ina greets astronaut Nicole Mann with the smell of freshly baked Apple Crostata, which she craved while commanding the International Space Station, and they discuss her groundbreaking career and family life. Ina then welcomes culinary entrepreneur Danny Meyer to dish about the highs and lows of the restaurant world over Croissants and Smoked Salmon served with delicious Vanilla Coffee Shakerato; shares amazing stories with journalist Frank Bruni as they enjoy her foolproof Gruyere and Herb Omelet with fresh herbs from her garden; treats actress Emily Mortimer to her favorite ravioli in Ravioli en Brodo while talking life, love and the secret to Emily’s Yorkshire Pudding; and has dinner in the garden with brilliant editor David Remnick joined by their other halves – Ina’s husband Jeffrey and David’s wife Esther.

Ina is beloved by her guests and our audience,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “These one-on-one visits at her barn treat viewers to intimate conversations and entertaining as only Ina can do it – she is truly a singular talent.”

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her memoir will be released in October 2024. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

