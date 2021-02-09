In A MIND STILL LIKE WATER, Two Women Connect with Horses and Transform Their Lives

"A Mind Like Still Water" is a documentary short film directed by Dylan Silver that follows two women who travel to an equestrian clinic where they hope to learn techniques to improve their horses. The revelation they discover is unfolded in the American Documentary and Animation (AmDocs) Film Festival pick. The two women find that it's not about learning ways to change their horses' performances or behaviors but about making transformations in their lives.

In the film, world-renowned horsemen Jim Masterson, founder of The Masterson Method®, and author and horse guru and prolific author Mark Rashid, team up to hold a sold-out clinic, Considering the Horse, Mind and Body at Happy Dog Ranch in Littleton, Colorado. Masterson focuses on the horse's body and comfort and Rashid works to build softness for horse and rider in the saddle. In the process, the participants must evaluate themselves and how they affect their horses. The documentary follows THE JOURNEY of Mindy and Linda as they learn to let go of past issues and better connect with their horses.

"Learning with your horse is a remarkable experience for many participants," said clinician Jim Masterson. "Not only do they build a new trust-focused relationship with their horses, but they learn about themselves and how to connect on a deeper level."

Profoundly aware of emotional energy, horses can sense what people are feeling. Despite how well a person shelters their true self, they cannot fool a horse. Horses sense deep-seated emotions and mirror them back. Reflected and unwanted behaviors and poor performance can ensue, creating issues between horse and rider.

"A Mind Like Still Water" showcases the bond created between horse and human and the life-changing effects that can result. The more Mindy and Linda connect with their horses, the more they start to question how they've navigated their lives outside of horsemanship. During an emotional and life-altering week, they learn the art of softening and let go of the truths they've held on to, until now. "A Mind Like Still Water" proves it's never too late for change.

''A Mind Like Still Water'' is available for streaming or DVD purchase.