Imira Entertainment Launches Animated Preschool Series ZOONICORN

Imira Entertainment, the leading kids and family entertainment distribution and production company, is launching a brand new animated preschool series Zoonicorn. Featuring a Zooniverse of enchanting characters, the 3D CGI series debuts with 52 original seven-minute episodes.

A magical mix of zebra and unicorn, the captivating Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on amazing adventures to help learn important social-emotional and problem-solving skills. When the dream is over, the young animal wakes up feeling empowered to overcome whatever challenges they are facing. Watch the trailer below.

"It has been an unbelievable experience to watch our Zoonicorn characters and stories develop and grow over this last year," said Mark Lubratt, creator of Zoonicorn®. "Our goal from the beginning has been to create a world that will entertain and engage all young children, no matter where they are from. Now it's happening and we are incredibly excited to know that viewers from across the globe will be discovering and enjoying these fun, enchanting and inspiring personalities."

"The characters have wonderful joy and energy. It's an imaginative and creative take on exploring optimism and resilience. We can't wait for kids to have the opportunity to meet our Zoonicorns and we certainly look forward to adding it to our slate of titles for our viewers and partners from around the world," said Gulshan David, Director - Sales, Imira Entertainment.

The Zoonicorns include Purple Promi, a patient, kind super-planner, a wise and caring friend who finds beauty in everything she sees. Green Ene is a sweet yet cool tech whiz, who loves to figure out the solution to any problem. Blue Valeo is athletic and strong - he approaches life with gusto and confidence. Pink Aliel is a bubbly spark of endless energy, always ready to get things done and help others!

The Zoonicorns cleverly guide each animal - the curious and dramatic Odessa the Ostrich, the playful, inquisitive otter Pancake and his high spirited little sister Maple - through a wildly imaginative dreamland. Tackling obstacles, balancing emotions and discovering important life lessons, they learn that at the heart of every solution is one important truth- with optimism and resilience, the power to solve any problem is inside of them.

Zoonicorn products have continued to expand since the launch of the brand in 2015 in the US. The TV series, which is targeted at 2 to 6 year olds, follows the release of interactive plush and music videos. THE ELEVEN Zoonicorn music videos have been a hit on You Tube with 2.7 million plus views as well as additional Sing Along videos offered exclusively on Kidoodle TV and other streaming platforms like Happy Kids TV, Kabillion and Toon Goggles Jr. Zoonicorn also features a limited-edition apparel line. Brand development and licensing for the property is headed by J'net Smith of All Art Licensing.

