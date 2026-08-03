MADE IN KOREA Season 2 Teaser Reveals a Brotherly Rift Nine Years Later

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Hulu shared a new teaser trailer for MADE IN KOREA Season 2, picking up the story nine years after the events of the first season and showing Baek Kitae, played by Hyun Bin, standing at the height of his power. The teaser signals a coming confrontation, as Jang Geonyoung, played by Jung Woosung, prepares to strike back against him.

The footage also introduces a shifting dynamic within Kitae's own family, as his brother Baek Kihyun, played by Woo Dohwan, pursues a different kind of power than the one his brother has built. According to the teaser, the ambitions driving both men create what Hulu describes as an irreversible rift threatening to upend everything the characters have worked toward.

The teaser frames the new season around escalating tension between former allies and family members, with Kitae's consolidated power now facing pressure from multiple directions at once. The brief glimpse focuses squarely on the central power struggle rather than revealing additional plot details beyond the shifting allegiances among its three central figures.

Made In Korea Season 2 is set to begin streaming September 9 on Hulu, continuing the drama's story with Hyun Bin, Jung Woosung and Woo Dohwan reprising their roles from the first season.

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