If That Was Me to Tour with Armed Forces Entertainment

If That Was Me, a traveling game show experience, is scheduled to tour with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) this fall. The tour features creator Robert “RobSki” Lewis and his team, who will perform three shows in the Pacific, October 22–26, 2024.

If That Was Me is a fast-paced, audience-activated game show that features challenging games in fun and entertaining ways. Audience members are taken on a journey through a series of tribute games from popular American TV shows like The Price is Right, Family Feud, FEAR FACTOR and Deal or No Deal, as well as some unique creations. Here is your chance to come out and prove what you would do playing some of your favorite TV games—with a twist.

RobSki is the creator and host of the most unique, fun and interactive TV game show tribute in the entertainment industry. He is a 23-year military veteran and professional emcee with experience in motivational speaking, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” facilitation, auctions, concerts, festivals and more. He has hosted over 500 game shows within the military community so far. He started the game show experience in 2006 after seeing the need for uplifting entertainment while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Since then, he has made If That Was Me available to all branches of service, fulfilling his motto: “If we make one person smile, we’ve done our job.”

Lisa, also known as Lisalou, has been a performer with the game show since 2008. A former international model, she has hundreds of game shows under her belt and has toured in Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and throughout the United States. She has a deep passion for baking and cooking and currently resides in Las Vegas with her husband “Mighty Joe” and their dog, Luna.

Lisa, also known as Lisa M., is one of the newest hostesses and facilitators for If That Was Me. She has been with the game show since 2021. A singer, dancer and former model in the Philippines, she is a devoted mother of two and hosts Filipino cooking classes in her community in New York.

DJ REL has been with the show since 2007. He is an Air Force veteran and professional DJ from Las Vegas who loves 80s and 90s music. He plays a variety of private gigs and owns his own mobile DJ company.

Andre, also known as Smileyboi, is an Air Force veteran and the game show’s jack-of-all-trades. He has been with the show since 2018 and has held many roles, including facilitator, stage manager, sound technician, and DJ. When not on stage, he DJs at various events in Las Vegas and enjoys life with his lovely wife.

AFE has been committed to boosting the morale and well-being of service members and their families stationed overseas through world-class live events and performances since 1951.

