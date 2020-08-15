Idris Elba Will Star in Upcoming Spy Thriller From Apple

Simon Kinberg is producing the project, and it will be written by Travon Free.

Idris Elba is set to star in a romantic spy thriller from Apple, EW reports. Simon Kinberg is producing the project, and it will be written by Travon Free.

There are no further details about the plot or cast of the film at this time.

Apple's other upcoming films include Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua's thriller Emancipation, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. They recently released Tom Hanks' World War II film Greyhound in July.

