IF I TELL YOU Family Drama Starring Carol Kane, Etienne Kellici to Open in Theaters

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IF I TELL YOU, a family drama starring Carol Kane and Etienne Kellici, is set to open in select theaters nationwide beginning August 27. Directed by Tessa Blake, the film also features Allison Miller, Bill Heck, Christopher Jackson, Carmela Zumbado, Kennedi Butler, McKenzie Hays, Tiegen Fryberger, and Zelalem Oestreich. The story is based on the novel Closed Doors by Lisa O'Donnell and is set in the Boundary Waters region of Minnesota, following a 12-year-old boy who tries to piece together a mystery involving secrets kept by the adults around him.

Directed by Tessa Blake, IF I TELL YOU stars Academy Award nominee and two-time Emmy Award winner Carol Kane (Annie Hall, Taxi), Etienne Kellici (Ready or Not, Fellow Travelers), Allison Miller (13 Reasons Why, 17 Again), Bill Heck (The Leftovers, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, Bull), and Carmela Zumbado (You, Power Book IV: Force), alongside Kennedi Butler, McKenzie Hays, Tiegen Fryberger, and Zelalem Oestreich.

Based on the novel Closed Doors by Lisa O'Donnell and set in the rugged wilderness of Minnesota's Boundary Waters, IF I TELL YOU is a tender, suspenseful family drama about the secrets adults keep and the impact those secrets have on children and their wider community. The film follows a 12-year-old boy as he tries to solve a mystery he is too young to fully understand, anchored by standout performances from Carol Kane and Etienne Kellici.

The film was previously released under the title Boundary Waters and screened on the U.S. independent festival circuit, including the Woodstock Film Festival, where it received nominations for Best Narrative Feature and Best Director, along with appearances at the Nashville Film Festival and Dances With Films New York.

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