IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Reading to Have Encore Presentation

Last night, The Ed Asner Family Center presented an online table read performance of the holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life" with a star-studded cast. For those who missed it, tickets for the Encore recorded version are available beginning today.

Fans will have the opportunity to view the Encore from December 7th through New Years Day, from the comfort of their own homes. Relive last night's spectacular performance featuring the star studded talent of Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, George Wendt, Lou Diamond Phillips, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, Ron Funches, Ed Harris, Kathy Bates, Naomi Rubin, Frances Fisher and more!

For a minimum donation of $30, your entire household can experience this special recorded performance from last night's event just in time for the upcoming holidays. A perfect holiday gift, fans can purchase multiple tickets as gifts or purchase and give to loved ones for socially distanced viewing parties.

Participants who purchased tickets for the live event will also be given access to view the encore performance. Holiday bundles will be made available to purchase and will feature custom artwork and a limited edition, ultrasoft ERNIE'S Taxi Service T-shirt. Proceeds benefit The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), which promotes mental health and enrichment programs to individuals with special needs and their families.