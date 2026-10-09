IS SHE GAME? Podcast Debuts With Billie Jean King and Coach Jackie J
The weekly series hosted by Coach Jackie J explores women's sports stories with upcoming guests including Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and WTA pro Daria Kasatkina.
'Is She Game?,' a new weekly sports and pop culture podcast from Higher Ground and Run-A-Muck's REIGN, debuted with a premiere episode featuring tennis legend and women's sports icon Billie Jean King. The series is hosted by Coach Jackie J and is now available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available.
The series brings fans inside the stories and personalities defining women's sports, with candid, funny and unexpected conversations with athletes, creators and cultural voices. New episodes debut every Friday, with upcoming guests including Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, WTA tennis pro Daria Kasatkina, comedian Jordan Myrick, and more.
About Higher Ground
Higher Ground was founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. From scripted and unscripted television, feature films, and animated series to podcasts and digital series, the company tells widely acclaimed stories across all platforms. Higher Ground has earned 3 Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations, and 3 Grammy nominations, producing celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, Crip Camp, and Rustin. The company's hit podcasts include IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, The Wonder of Stevie, and the Peabody Award-winning Fela Kuti: Fear No Man. For more information on Higher Ground projects, visit HigherGroundMedia.com.
About Run-A-Muck
Run-A-Muck is a multi-platform media company creating premium, creator-led storytelling across film, television, digital media, audio and live experiences. Through its digital platforms, DRAFTING and REIGN, the company develops stories and audiences in tandem, building cultural momentum around original worlds long before they reach the screen. Run-A-Muck currently has more than 20 scripted and unscripted projects in development across film, television, digital series, podcasts and live experiences, partnering with some of the world's most distinctive creators to build the next generation of culture-defining entertainment.
For more information, visit werunamuck.com.
Photo Credit: Higher Ground
Photo Credit: Higher Ground
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