INVICTA Short Film Wraps Production

Production has wrapped on INVICTA, a new queer fashion dance short film by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Billions, Divorce, Winner World London IFF, Madrid IFF, Barcelona IFF), starring Sian Berman (The Australian Ballet), Maya Kitayama (Beauty and the Beast, Cole Porter's Can-Can),and Emily Ulrich (Other World), with Savannah Crawford (Retrofacory Theater C), Susan Olmos Sabel (American Ballet Theater Teacher Training), Samara Steele (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), and Tatiana Stewart (The Deuce, Love Life). Written, directed, and choreographed by Breton Tyner-Bryan, INVICTA features music by Adria Barbosa (Only Human, Pumped, The Lucky One,) editing by Breton Tyner-Bryan, cinematography by Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That), and costumes by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel).

Real Housewives but make it art. From The Spice Girls to Kate Chopin's The Awakening, the female point of view continues to be both inspiring and necessary. In Breton Tyner-Bryan's newest artistic escape, INVICTA, we see the lives (and the expectations that come with it) of seven mafia wives come together, driven by drama and passion. Tyner-Bryan's indulgence in the female perspective sets the tone for a wonderfully theatrical work. The cast, ranging in age and ethnicity, are decked out in lavish fur coats that swish across seductive undergarments, perhaps signifying a sexual power. The women all convey a strength, interestingly juxtaposed between more seductive dance movements and subtler gestures like fingers running through hair. Forced to come to terms with their privilege, the women's story unfolds. Each woman is complex, more than her strength, sexual desire, or gender. More than a mafia wife. Set to a palpable score by Adria Barbosa, and combined with the movement and art direction, the work lives naturally in a world imagined by Tyner-Bryan, somewhere that holds every complexity of a woman in power.", said freelance journalist, Nadia Vostrikov.

"Set in New York City amongst the mansions of Riverside Drive, 7 mafia wives from across the country convene at the request of an unknown blackmailer, only to see their united front quickly crumble, exposing romantic relationships, alliances, and ultimate betrayal."

said director, choreographer, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

INVICTA is produced by Breton Follies.

For more information, please visit Instagram.com/bretonfolliesny

