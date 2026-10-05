INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER to Arrive on Digital and Physical Media
Directed by Jacob Chase, the horror sequel stars Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and Lin Shaye.
OUT OF THE FURTHER will be released on Digital on October 6th and on Blu-ray and DVD on December 1st.
Synopsis
In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in, who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything; she doesn't just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.
Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Extras
Deleted Scene & Extended Scenes
The Cult & The Further
Director's Commentary
Blu-ray includes a Digital code for movie, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 18+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.
Cast and Crew
Directed by: Jacob Chase
Produced by: Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, Leigh Whannell, p.g.a.
Based on Characters Created by: Leigh Whannell
Story By: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jacob Chase
Screenplay by: Jacob Chase
Executive Producers: Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones
Cast: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea and Lin Shaye
Specs
Run Time: Approx. 106 minutes
Rating: PG: Strong violent content, bloody images, terror and some strong language
Blu-ray: Feature 1080p High Definition/ 2:39:1 • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec) 5.1 Dolby Digital, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Mastered in High Definition • Approx. 106 Mins. • Color. Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features.
DVD: Feature: 2:39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen • Audio: English, Spanish, English Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital. Subtitles: English, English SDH, Spanish • Approx. 106 Mins. • Color. Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features.
About Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html
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