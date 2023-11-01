INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Coming to Disney+ In December

The final installment in the epic, iconic franchise, will stream December 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Nov. 01, 2023

Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the final installment in the epic, iconic franchise, will stream December 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. “Timeless Heroes,” a feature-length documentary which showcases the creation of the legendary swashbuckler, will debut simultaneously on Disney+.

“Timeless Heroes,” directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films.

It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold, and many others as well.

Laurent Bouzereau is an award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author. His credits include the HBO feature documentaries “Mama’s Boy,” based on the best-selling memoir by Dustin Lance Black, and “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” (Sundance 2020), and the acclaimed Netflix/Amblin Television series “Five Came Back” (with Emmy®-winning narration by Meryl Streep), executive produced by Steven Spielberg. 

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opened domestically in theaters on June 30 and has grossed over $380 million at the global box office, is a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each “Indy” adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, has once again composed the score.






