IN THE AISLES by Thomas Stuber Arrives on VOD and DVD on 9/17

A warmly poignant glimpse into the shared connections of a motley group of workers who spend their nights working in a big box superstore, IN THE AISLES, quietly celebrates the beauty in the day-to-day and the collective pride people take in their jobs with a well-crafted cinematic recipe of drama, romance, dark humor and nuance.

Co-written and directed by Germany's Thomas Stuber, IN THE AISLES is based on All the Lights, a 2008 collection of short stories by award-winning German writer Clemens Meyer.

When the reclusive Christian (Franz Rogowski, Transit) takes a job working THE NIGHT SHIFT at a big box store, his new manager, Bruno from the Beverage Department (Peter Kurth, Babylon Berlin), teaches him the lay of the land and the delicacy it takes to operate a forklift. Christian becomes enamored by his charming but mysterious co-worker "Sweets Marion" (Sandra Huller, Toni Erdmann), with whom he begins to share flirtatious break room coffees and conversations. But Marion has secrets of her own and when she suddenly goes on sick leave, Christian is tempted to fall into habits of his dark past.

"I immediately dreamt about adapting Clemens Meyer's short story IN THE AISLES to screen when I first started reading his collection of short stories All the Lights. I couldn't let go of the idea of the lonesome young man who dives into the nightly aisles of a wholesale supermarket," says filmmaker Stuber of what inspired him to set out on his adaptation. "Meyer's story has immense depth and tragedy, but needs such few details to come alive. Many things remain unspoken, the conclusions often remain untold. The reader, and now the audience, needs to puzzle the pieces together. What remains is the realization that community, warmth and a little bit of happiness are only possible in the aisles of the wholesale market."

Following its recent theatrical rollout to the U.S.'s top markets, IN THE AISLES will be released on DVD and VOD (iTunes, Amazon Instant, Vudu and YouTube) for the first time on September 17, 2019 (pre-book August 13, 2019) for SRP $29.95. Bonus features include an interview with Franz Rogowski and a talent profile from Berlin.

The critically lauded IN THE AISLES currently holds an impressive 87% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes and has proved to be a film festival favorite over the past year. Along with winning the Guild Film Prize and Ecumenical Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, IN THE AISLES picked up Best Film honors at the Napoli Film Festival and the Valladolid International Film Festival, among other nominations and prizes.

