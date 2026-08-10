I'LL GET BY: UK Duo Ashplant Brothers Set WWII Drama in Guernsey

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Brandon and Cameron Ashplant, filmmaking brothers from Guernsey, are preparing to begin principal photography on I'LL GET BY, a World War II drama set one month after D-Day. The film follows the U.S. Army aircrew of a downed B-17 bomber who parachute into German-occupied France. Shooting is set to take place largely on Guernsey at former German military sites, with aircraft interior scenes to be filmed at RAF Thorpe Abbotts in the UK. The production is greenlit and is gearing up to begin filming in mid-September.

Through Golden Goat Films, the brothers have secured major international distribution, BIFA-qualifying festival runs, and a network of on-screen collaborators, according to the announcement.

Beyond their creative slate, the brothers are building filming infrastructure on the island. They lead the Institute of Screen Arts Guernsey (ISAG), which is backed by the local government to establish Guernsey as an international location hub. Through Golden Goat Films and ISAG, the brothers are also positioned as fostering the next generation of local talent while working to put Guernsey on the map for international productions.

Despite their independent roots, the brothers have attracted collaborators including Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Paul Freeman (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Paterson Joseph (Wonka), and Wendy Makkena (Sister Act). Brandon's films are described as known for rich, melancholic historical atmospheres and tense, character-driven tension, while Cameron has credits including Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air, Netflix's The Last Bus, HBO's Gentleman Jack, and Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Ashplant brothers operate under their own production banner, Golden Goat Films, and also lead the Institute of Screen Arts Guernsey, an initiative backed by the local government to position the island as a location hub for international productions. Collaborators tied to their projects include Christopher Eccleston, Paul Freeman, Paterson Joseph and Wendy Makkena, while Cameron Ashplant's credits include work on Masters of the Air, The Last Bus, Gentleman Jack and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

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