ILBE And WWPS.TV Partner On BABY PUFFINS & BUNNY

Andrea Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment ("ILBE"), Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's public entertainment company is partnering with the international distribution company WWPS.TV on an animated series combing Arctic Friends and Puffins titled Baby Puffins & Bunny, which will comprise a total of 405 five-minute episodes, divided into five seasons between 2022 and 2024.

Puffins the series is an animated web series, a spin-off of the animated family film Arctic Justice. Puffins also enjoyed a successful debut on Apple TV, with the first season topping the Italian family chart. Baby Puffins & Bunny therefore takes us back to the universe of Arctic Justice's puffins. In fact, the series is a sequel to Arctic Friends and Puffins, and will comprise 405 five-minute episodes, divided into five seasons over the next three years.

The agreement provides for the exclusive sale of all audiovisual exploitation rights of the Baby Puffins & Bunny animated series worldwide. The sale of the rights covers SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand), AdVOD (Advertiser Supported VOD) and RAVOD (Reward Advertising VOD).

The deal also provides for non-exclusive rights to 20 NFTs per season, associated with or derived from the series, which the buyer may approve directly. NFTs, which represent the latest frontier in trade, are a special type of unique, indivisible and certified cryptographic token, which can be transferred by assignment or sale.

Andrea Iervolino, President and Founder of ILBE, stated: "This agreement rewards our strategic choice to continue investing in innovative formats like short content. The international success of the Puffins TV series, which featured internationally renowned artists like Johnny Depp and topped the charts for most-watched content on Apple TV, has established us as a company capable of producing quality animated series for the global market."

