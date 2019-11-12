IFC to Debut TOAST OF LONDON This December

Leading up to the launch of IFC's newest original comedy Year of the Rabbit, get your fix of Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) with Toast of London, one of the famed British comedian's first critically-acclaimed series.

Created by Arthur Mathews and Berry, the BAFTA-award winning comedy star, follows the exploits of Steven Toast (Berry), an eccentric, middle-aged actor with a sketchy past who spends more time dealing with his problems off stage than performing on it. The series will premiere on IFC on Wednesday, December 4th at 12am/11c with two episodes airing back-to-back weekly. The Season 1 finale will air Wednesday, December 18th at 1am/12c. Two additional seasons will premiere on the network in 2020 in anticipation of the launch of Berry's newest original series, Year of the Rabbit, a Victorian era London-set comedy about a boozy Detective Inspector and his hapless, by-the-books partner.

Toast of London - Season One

Episode 1: "The Unspeakable Play" - Recently divorced actor Stephen Toast struggles with his new living arrangement while working in an offensive production. His nemesis, Ray Purchase, attempts to enact revenge on Toast for sleeping with his wife. Airs Wednesday, December 4th at 12am/11c.

Episode 2: "Addictive Personality" - Toast wins an award for best actor from Bra's Magazine. He also narrowly escapes death from a dangerous romantic interest and falls for an attractive, yet alcoholic, journalist. Airs Wednesday, December 4th at 12:30am/11:30c.

Episode 3: "Afternoon Tea" - Toast starts work on a new play, but encounters an issue when he realizes Ray Purchase is his co-star. The situation is further complicated when he discovers the director is prone to murdering disobedient actors. Airs Wednesday, December 11th at 12am/11c.

Episode 4: "Vanity Project" - In order to pay for his divorce settlement, Toast takes up a role in a blockbuster funded by an anti-royalist billionaire. His agent, however, persuades him to do a laxative commercial. Airs Wednesday, December 11th at 12:30am/11:30c.

Episode 5: "Submission" - Toast is hired by the Royal Navy to record voice-overs for a new automated submarine, and falls for the submarine's commander. Together, they must thwart a villainous plot to save the world from nuclear weapons. Airs Wednesday, December 18th at 12am/11c.

Episode 6: "The End" - Toast writes an erotic novel. At the same time, he looks for a new agent. Toast also meets a new romantic interest, with a catch. He becomes the unwilling star of a porn movie. Airs Wednesday, December 18th at 12:30am/11:30c.

Episode 7: "Bonus Ball" - Toast is considered for the role of James Bond, but he bombs the audition. He also finds himself once again working with Ray Purchase, this time in the voice-over for a foreign porn film. Airs Wednesday, December 18th at 1am/12c.





