ID and PEOPLE Present New Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES

Television's leading true crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID), in partnership with PEOPLE and Radley Studios, announced today an all-new season of the hit series, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES. Anchored by original reporting from PEOPLE's award-winning true crime editorial team, the new season delves into extraordinary tales of ordinary people thrust into the national spotlight following notorious crimes. Through the lens of PEOPLE's trusted journalists, each hour-long episode takes viewers to the heart of the crime, revealing shocking twists and surprising facts through exclusive interviews, archival footage and emotional first-hand accounts by those closest to the case. Featuring 12 all-new episodes of the nation's most sensational crimes, the new season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES premieres Monday, November 4 at 10/9c, only on Investigation Discovery.

"PEOPLE's true crime editorial team is truly exceptional and with their expert investigative reporting, combined with ID's unparalleled storytelling, it's just a 'natural born killer' collaboration," said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership in this new season, bringing compelling, emotional stories to our viewers and PEOPLE's readers, respectively."

"Since PEOPLE's debut, our unique human interest and crime coverage has been enormously popular. In all of our crime content on all our platforms, PEOPLE pays tribute to the victims, and provides their friends and families an opportunity to tell their stories," added Dan Wakeford, Editor in Chief, PEOPLE.

The premiere episode of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES transports viewers back to June 6, 1992, the graduation day for Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri. After receiving their high school diplomas, new graduates Suzie Street and Stacy McCall head straight to celebrate with their peers at a series of graduation parties. When the evening festivities come to an end, Suzie and Stacy are seen leaving a friend's house to go spend the night at Suzie's. But by the next morning, the two teens, along with Suzie's mother, Sherill Levitt, are gone without a trace. Stacy's family files a missing person's report for the three women, prompting an investigation that leads police through countless twists and turns as authorities work tirelessly to solve the mystery of the Springfield Three.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios and Four M Studios with Emily Snyder, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson, Kurt Spenser for Radley and Bruce Gersh, Dan Wakeford, and Cynthia Sanz serving as executive producers for PEOPLE. For Investigation Discovery, Thomas Cutler is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President.





Related Articles View More TV Stories