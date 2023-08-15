ID Orders Early Pickup of HIGH SPEED CHASE Following Hit Freshman Season

The renewal comes ahead of the season finale on Tuesday, August 15 at 10/9c.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced TODAY the early renewal of its adrenaline fueled, freshman series HIGH SPEED CHASE ahead of the season finale on Tuesday, August 15 at 10/9c.  Since its July 11 premiere on ID, the series has attracted more than 5.8 million viewers across ID, Max and discovery+ and solidified its position as ID’s #3 Freshman series in 2023 to date among Adults 25-54.

New episodes in recent weeks have shown continued growth with a series best averaging a 0.48 L3 among Adults 25-54 on Tuesday, August 1, driving ID to its second highest rated Tuesday night of the year.  The success comes on the heels of breakout hit THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE this past May. HIGH SPEED CHASE joins the ranks of ID’s other successful series that were renewed following strong freshman debuts including: THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, DEATH BY FAME, and MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS.

“Since its launch, HIGH SPEED CHASE has become an instant fan-favorite addition to our adrenaline fueled block of action programming. The show’s mix of shocking police chase footage and compelling witness testimony delivered incredibly engaging content that helped propel ID to be the #1 ad supported cable network excluding sports in total day with Women 25-54 for the past 4 consecutive months,” said Jason Sarlanis, President Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear & Streaming.

HIGH SPEED CHASE offers viewers driver’s seat access to some of the most astonishing police chases.  Using never-before-seen footage, the series offers a fast, furious and authentic window into a world in which criminals will do anything to escape. The upcoming season finale, Interstate Boat Chase, features two high stakes chases.

First, a man shoots two police officers who served him with eviction papers and then takes off on a high-speed car chase - all the while trailering a boat behind his vehicle. In the second part of the finale,  two robbery suspects flee in a U-Haul truck where police follow them into one of the county's busiest intersections - resulting in the officers tailing him having to make a terrifying decision.

HIGH SPEED CHASE is produced for ID by Arrow Media. 

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to more than 70 million U.S. households. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.



