ID Announces TWO SHALLOW GRAVES Documentary-Series

In 2010, Joseph McStay, his wife Summer, and their two young sons disappeared without a trace. Three years later, the nationwide search for answers in their disappearance came to a heartbreaking close when the family's bodies were found in the middle of the California desert in two shallow graves.

In 2019, Charles "Chase" Merritt, Joseph McStay's friend and business associate, went on trial for the family's murder. Despite incriminating evidence presented by the prosecution, Merritt maintains his innocence - begging the question, did Merritt really kill the McStay family? TWO SHALLOW GRAVES provides an enthralling look into Merritt's explosive murder trial via unparalleled access to both the defense and prosecution teams, shedding new light on the controversial case.

TWO SHALLOW GRAVES will air all seven episodes across three nights on ID starting Sunday, May 22nd at 9/8c with the first three episodes. Episodes will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

When Merritt's trial began in 2019, the prosecution thought they had an airtight case to prove Merritt's guilt: compelling evidence linking him to the crime including bank records, cell phone activity, and DNA placing Merritt in the McStay's car. However, as the trial unfolded Merritt maintained his innocence and his defense team put forth the possibility that the authorities had apprehended the wrong man... and the McStay family's killer remained free. Divisive and heartbreaking, the proceedings of Merritt's trial highlighted A HAUNTING reality: despite Merritt's arrest, so many troubling questions around the McStay family murders still linger unanswered.

With unprecedented, multi-camera access to the entirety of the trial and personal, never-before-seen footage of Merritt and his defense team strategizing during the proceedings, TWO SHALLOW GRAVES definitively unlocks a fascinating new perspective on the trial and murder case that captivated the attention of the nation. Featuring exclusive interviews with Merritt, his family, and his defense lawyers, as well as the prosecution, investigators, key figures in the case, and the McStay's family and friends, the series gives incredible insight into Merritt's defense and the prosecutions' evidence, presenting an engrossing seven part look into a tragic mystery that is still unfolding.

"The trial of Chase Merritt in the McStay family murders is one of the most shocking and controversial in recent memory. TWO SHALLOW GRAVES gives unprecedented and never-before-seen access into the proceedings that will completely shift how many perceive this case," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. "This is a definitive look at the building drama inside and outside the courtroom, culminating in a shocking interview with a missing suspect."

