ID Announces New Hour-Long Special THE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS

The special will premiere on Sunday, March 12 at 10/9c and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Investigation Discovery TODAY announced a new special, THE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS, which will premiere on Sunday, March 12 at 10/9c and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+. THE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS will offer a critical, new perspective into the night of terror in Moscow, Idaho, that claimed the lives of four college students: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

Taking viewers into the close-knit college community and on the ground in Moscow, THE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS will retrace the crime and the possible activities of the police's primary suspect in custody, PHD student Bryan Kohberger.

The comprehensive special will also dig deeper into recent evidence as well as introduce theories around the crime itself and the subsequent legal proceedings, offering insight from investigative journalists and criminal experts, including former C.S.I and forensic expert Alina Burroughs, host of ID's CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL, and former Brooklyn prosecutor and legal expert Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, previously host of ID's TRUE CONVICTION. As the hour-long special unfolds, some of true crime's leading voices will try to answer the question on everyone's mind: How did this happen?

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

ID's true-crime programming is also available via the network's aggregated TV Everywhere offering, IDGO, where fans can access thousands of episodes from the Discovery family of networks. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.



