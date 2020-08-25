DEEP DIVE Virtual Panel Series Shines a Light on the New Hit STARZ Show and More

Deep Dive series continues with an innovative group of filmmakers intent on (quite literally) changing the face of television.

Local 600/ICG Magazine's Deep Dive series continues with an innovative group of filmmakers intent on (quite literally) changing the face of television. Starz Network's P-Valley, shot by Local 600 Directors of Photography Nancy Schreiber, ASC, and Richard Vialet, shines a light on characters rarely seen in episodic TV - Black female pole dancers in the Mississippi Delta. The virtual session will take place August 31 from 11 am to 12:30 pm (PDT). https://bit.ly/3aNA0Sk



Joining Schreiber and Vialet is P-VALLEY creator/showrunner Katori Hall, who has been a vocal advocate for racial and gender inclusivity as a playwright, and now again in episodic television. One of this acclaimed series' many female directors joins the panel to talk about helping to propel the signature look for the series, which Hall describes as "Delta Noir." The second virtual panel in Local 600's "Deep Dive" series, highlighting Guild members and the creatives they work with, links up with ICG Magazine's August 2020 feature on P-Valley.



Local 600/ICG Magazine "Deep Dive" panels explore the blend of creative collaboration, artistry, and technology that Directors of Photography and their camera teams employ to realize the vision behind today's challenging forms of productions. Deep Dive #1, the series' first conversation, delved into HBO's gripping limited series I Know This Much is True. The panel is available on-line at www.icgmagazine.com.



Upcoming panels will explore VFX workflows, safety on sets, and the vital role unit still photographers and unit publicists continue to play as the industry goes back to work. The recently released Greyhound from Apple TV+ will be the focus of a future session discussing the integration of cinematography and VFX.



To register go to: https://bit.ly/3aNA0Sk.

