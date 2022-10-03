Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ICG Honors Larry Sher and Patti Lee at ECA Award

The ceremony was on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) honored cinematographer/director Lawrence Sher, ASC, best known for his films The Joker and The Hangover series, with the Distinguished Filmmaker Award presented by Panavision, at the 24th Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA) on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The ECA showcased 10 winning short films, selected from over a hundred submissions. The honorees and their films included Andrew Aiello, Green Cobra; Austin Scott Ahlborg, Lotus; Jason Chau, Sting; Jac Cheairs, KENOBI: A Star Wars Fan Film; Morgan Gardiner, Molly Robber; Eric M. Hurt, Singularity; Allie Schultz, Your Monster; Gregor Tavenner, Pleasant Canyon; Michael P. Tedford, Elder Scrolls: Legends - E3 Trailer; and Leonard P. Walsh ll, Kingsnake.

Additional awards were presented to cinematographer Patti Lee, ASC, with the ASC Cinematography Mentor Awardat the ECA Luncheon in the ASC Clubhouse on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Now in its 24th year, the Emerging Cinematographers Awards is the only award show in the industry that specifically celebrates the work of up-and-coming cinematographers, helping to nurture their talent and showcase their work. This non-profit event directly benefits the International Cinematographers Guild Scholarship & Preservation Fund and is a critical part of the Guild's mission in developing the next generation of cinematographers.

The chairs of the Guild's ECA committee are cinematographers Steven Poster, ASC, past ICG National President,and Jimmy Matlosz. ICG's ECAs give Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or less for consideration.

The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can also be seen by a wider audience at selected film festivals throughout the year, including Camerimage in Poland.

The ICG Emerging Cinematographers Awards are proud to be sponsored by Premier: Panavision Family of Companies; Platinum: Chapman/Leonard Studio Equipment; Gold: Sony, The Studio-B&H, TRP Worldwide, ZEISS Cinematography; Silver: Picture Shop, Band Pro, Aputure, The Tiffen Company, Sigma Corporation, Quasar Science;Bronze: ARRI, Fujifilm, JL Fisher, Inc., Rosco, AbelCine, Kino Flo, Matthews Studio Equipment; Partners: American Society of Cinematographers, Cine Gear Expo, Deluxe, DF Studio, Fourth Dimension Events, ICG Magazine, Mill Valley Film Festival, NAB, Production Hub, Screen International, SHOOT, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap, and Variety.

The International Cinematographers Guild represents over 9,000 members who work in film, television, streaming and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, broadcasters and all members of camera crews and publicists.

The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. In addition to its work organizing, bargaining and enforcing contracts, advocating for legislation that serves working families, training and mentorship, ICG's ongoing events include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.



