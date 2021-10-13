Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IATSE Film & TV Workers to Strike Against Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

pixeltracker

600,000 workers plan to strike starting Monday, October 18.

Oct. 13, 2021  
IATSE Film & TV Workers to Strike Against Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

Matthew D. Loeb, President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, has announced that, unless an agreement is reached, 600,000 IATSE film and television workers will begin a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, starting Monday, October 18.

Read the thread below:

Loeb continued to reveal that they "will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement that addresses core issues, such as reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, and a living wage for those on the bottom of the wage scale." However, the current pace of their conversations do not reflect that an agreement is a high enough priority for the AMPTP.

The announcement comes amid recent events regarding recent strikes from members of the IATSE. Members of the IATSE include over 150,000 technicians, artists, and craft specialists in the entertainment industry, which includes live theatre, film and television production, and trade shows within the United States and Canada.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

BroadwayWorld Store

From This Author Michael Major