IATSE Film & TV Workers to Strike Against Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

Matthew D. Loeb, President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, has announced that, unless an agreement is reached, 600,000 IATSE film and television workers will begin a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, starting Monday, October 18.

Read the thread below:

I am announcing that unless an agreement is reached, 60,000 @IATSE film and tv workers will begin a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Monday, October 18 at 12:01 a.m., PDT. #IASolidarity - Matthew D. Loeb (@matthewloeb) October 13, 2021

Loeb continued to reveal that they "will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement that addresses core issues, such as reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, and a living wage for those on the bottom of the wage scale." However, the current pace of their conversations do not reflect that an agreement is a high enough priority for the AMPTP.

The announcement comes amid recent events regarding recent strikes from members of the IATSE. Members of the IATSE include over 150,000 technicians, artists, and craft specialists in the entertainment industry, which includes live theatre, film and television production, and trade shows within the United States and Canada.