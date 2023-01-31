I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. It will arrive on digital on February 7. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD February 28.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Two Popes, 2019), produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.

From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant-and so emotional-journey through Houston's trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon's most beloved hits as you've never heard them before. DON'T you wanna dance?

BONUS MATERIALS

BLU-RAY and DIGITAL

Whitney's Jukebox

Deleted Scenes

Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes:

Moments of an Icon

Becoming Whitney

The Personal Touch

