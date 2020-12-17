I SURVIVED A CRIME Premieres Feb. 17 on A&E

"I Survived a Crime" takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Using surveillance and cell phone footage captured during the crime, the series follows individuals going about their daily lives who were confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families. Hosted by award-winning ABC News reporter Gio Benitez, the twenty-episode series will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, February 17 at 10pm ET/PT.



In each 30-minute episode, "I Survived a Crime" explores different survivors' stories and analyzes their choice of avoiding confrontation to increase the likelihood of survival or fighting back as a last resort. Survivors join Gio Benitez to reflect on the incidents and have their voices heard. Alongside the testimonials, videos captured in vivid detail on smart security systems, hidden cameras, cell phones, and dash cams are highlighted and analyzed to help understand the events that took place. The series explores the difficult and split-second decisions a person must face when confronted with an act that threatens their life, safety or liberty.



"I Survived a Crime" is produced by Law&Crime Productions for A&E Network. Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman, Karla Hidalgo and Michel Bryant serve as executive producers for Law&Crime. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "I Survived a Crime."

Watch the promo here: