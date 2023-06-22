I STILL KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Will Be Available On 4k Ultra HD September 26

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer will be made available on 4K Ultra HD on September 26 in celebration of its 25th Anniversary.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Brandy, and Mekhi Phifer star in the screamer sequel to the blood-chilling box office hit, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Remember Ben Willis?

He's the fisherman who killed the boy who was driving the car when it went off the road in the fatal accident that killed his daughter Sara... he's the man in the slicker with a hook in his hand ready to exact bloody justice... well, he's back. It's hard to forget a man who refuses to die.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, approved by director Danny Cannon

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1

Special Features:

NEW: Commentary with Director Danny Cannon

He Still Knows What You Did: An Interview with Muse Watson

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

5.1 audio

Special Features:

Making-of Featurette

Music Video: “How Do I Deal” Performed by Jennifer Love Hewitt

Theatrical Trailer