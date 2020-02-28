Hundreds of Orchestral Arrangements Owned by Judy Garland Sell for $30,559

Hundreds of orchestral arrangements owned by Judy Garland, including her classics such as ''Over the Rainbow'', ''Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'', ''Judy at the Palace'', ''I'm Always Chasing Rainbows'' sold Thursday night for $30,599 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

The Arrangements were primarily used by Garland for ''The Judy Garland Show'' in 1963-64, and also for other performances such as Judy's show at the Palace, where the trunk containing the documents was left. The large black trunk is stamped ''Judy Garland'' on the outside and was left by Garland at the Plaza Hotel in the late 1960s, and then subsequently given to Costas Omero, the director and producer of the Plaza show ''Look Me Up''.



Interestingly, the history of the trunk is alluded to in the 2019 film ''Judy'', when an employee of a hotel, ostensibly the Plaza, informs Garland that they are putting her items in storage as a result of non-payment. Arrangements for the nearly 50 songs are housed in folders stamped with various notes, most indicating they were used in her CBS show. The folder containing the arrangements for ''Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'', for example, is stamped in green ''Judy Garland Show 15'', which was the Christmas Special airing on 6 December 1963. Many of the individual arrangements are also similarly stamped, and some of the ones for ''Over the Rainbow'' are stamped in black ''Judy Garland''. Although most of the arrangements are for individual instruments, some are for the entire orchestra. Large trunk measuring 13.75'' x 16.75'' x 20.5'', is completely filled with the folders, weighing 94 lbs.



The lot comes with a letter of authenticity from Costas Omero's daughter.



Bidding for the orchestral arrangements began at $3,000. There were 20 bids.

