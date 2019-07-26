Hulu Acquires Rights to DESIGNING WOMEN

Today, in a deal with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), Hulu has announced that it has acquired the rights to fan favorite comedy Designing Women set to stream on Hulu August 26...Women's Equality Day!

The iconic, trailblazing comedy which ran on CBS from 1986-1993, follows outspoken owner Julia Sugarbaker (Dixie Carter), as she runs a design firm out of her Atlanta home along with her self-absorbed, ex-beauty queen sister, Suzanne (Delta Burke), divorced sassy mother Mary Jo (Annie Potts), and naive country girl Charlene (Jean Smart).

The feminist, feisty, females discuss everything going on in their lives, from sex and love to politics and religion, all in the confines of their Victorian Georgian office. Ex-con handyman and token male of the series, Anthony Bouvier (Meshach Taylor), offers his help not only at the firm, but also offers his opinions on all of the ladies personal matters.

Superfans can catch the entire series (163 episodes across 7 Seasons) starting August 26 to relive the 80's hit following the women's no-nonsense wit, humor and day-to-day antics!





