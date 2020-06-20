Hugh Jackman in Talks For New Film FERRARI From Michael Mann

Hugh Jackman is in talks to star in Michael Mann's upcoming film, Ferrari, as founder Enzo Ferrari, according to Deadline.

The film is anticipated to begin shooting in Spring 2021.

STX is handling international sales and will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland. Mann will present the project to buyers at this year's Cannes virtual market

The film will take place in the summer of 1957 in Ferrari's life. The script is based on Brock Yates' book Enzo Ferrari - The Man And The Machine.

"The real power of this piece is in the emotionally charged lives of these people in complex, extreme circumstances. In addition, there is the explosive power and lethal beauty of racing. It has a great drama at its core and that's why Ferrari stayed with me," Mann said.

Read more on Deadline.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You