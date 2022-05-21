Hugh Jackman Shares Throwback Footage with Former Co-Star Daniel Craig

On Thursday, Broadway's very own Harold Hill, Hugh Jackman, shared a throwback picture of him and fellow star of stage and screen Daniel Craig. The pair performed alongside one another in the 2009 Broadway play, A Steady Rain, by Keith Huff. The two-person production starred Craig and Jackman, playing a limited run at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The pair played Chicago cops and friends who experienced a chilling life-changing event.

Jackman shared a picture from 2009, alongside a video of them meeting and greeting fans at the stage door after a performance of A Steady Rain. The caption states, "If only these two knew back then - what they know now!" Craig currently stars as Macbeth in the Longacre Theatre's production of Macbeth, while Jackman stars in the Winter Garden Theatre's The Music Man.

Take a look at the throwback post below!