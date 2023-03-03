How to Watch the OSCARS Red Carpet

ABC News will have special coverage on HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT with a live Oscars® pre-show "On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95," Sunday, March 12, at 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT.

The pre-show coverage will also stream on ABC News Live starting at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT throughout the day until the start of the 95th Academy Awards®, with live interviews from this year's nominees as they hit the carpet.

ABC News Live Prime anchor and "World News Tonight" weekend anchor Linsey Davis and "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor and "World News Tonight" weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host the red-carpet special at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, featuring interviews with Oscar nominees and previewing the big night.

Davis and Johnson will be joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ESPN's Andscape senior entertainment reporter and ABC News contributor Kelley Carter and Hollywood insiders, including Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

Emmy®-nominated "GMA3: What You Need to Know" will originate from the red carpet on Friday, March 10, with Johnson and chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. The show will feature an interview with Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) CEO Bill Kramer, and Carter and ABC News contributor Mike Muse will share their predictions for Oscars night. "GMA3" will introduce the Academy Gold trophy presenters and will also have an interview with one of this year's nominees.

Davis and Johnson will also anchor a special edition of "GMA3" following Oscars night on Monday, March 13, from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The show will have reactions from the night's big winners and a special surprise for a Marvel fan in celebration of the release of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Catherine McKenzie serves as executive producer of "GMA3." She and John Green will executive produce the Oscars pre-show.

Throughout the week leading up to Oscars Sunday, "Good Morning America" will preview Hollywood's biggest night, including interviews with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, AMPAS president Bill Kramer and the producers of this year's show. The show will line up segments on getting red-carpet ready, this year's fashion trends, watch-party planning, Deals and Steals: Oscars Edition with Tory Johnson, and more.

Lara Spencer will be reporting from the red carpet on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, and will have post-show reactions and updates on Monday, March 13, live from the Academy Museum. Whit Johnson will also report from the red carpet.

In the week leading up to the Oscars, ABC News Live will air insightful interviews with nearly two dozen nominees across the streaming platform's programs. Davis will kick off coverage with three half-hour specials, available on Hulu on Thursday, March 9, and streaming on ABC News Live, featuring interviews with several Oscar nominees, including Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell and more.

Davis will also anchor a special edition of ABC News Live Prime on Friday, March 10, from the red carpet. ABC News Live's pre-show coverage will also feature "Before They Were Nominees" segments beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST, spotlighting this year's nominees, their career paths and prior roles - including Linsey Davis' interview with Jamie Lee Curtis, Carter's interview with costume designer Ruth E. Carter; Connolly's piece on The Oscar Slap, detailing the aftermath of last year's unexpected and most-talked-about Oscars moment and Will Smith's road to redemption; Will Ganss on the power of big budget and special effects movies at the box office; and Clayton Davis with a look at former Oscar winners and where they are now.

ABC Audio will have full coverage of Oscars night, from the red carpet to backstage. ABC News Radio entertainment correspondent Jason Nathanson will be chatting with the stars as they head into the venue. Nathanson and ABC News Radio entertainment contributor Matt Wolfe will be live backstage at the Oscars as the newly crowned winners celebrate their victories.

Live reports will be heard throughout the night on ABC News Radio affiliates across the country, along with full audio, written and video recaps of all the highlights the next morning. In the two weeks leading up to the big night, ABC Audio will roll out exclusive audio, video and written stories each day with the nominees, including "Elvis" star and Best Actor nominee Austin Butler, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett, and many more.