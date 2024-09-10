How to Watch the 2024 Presidential Debate on ABC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News has REVEALED special coverage of “Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – ABC News Presidential Debate” that will air live on ABC, stream live on 24/7 streaming channel ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu and will be simulcast on additional broadcast and streaming news networks on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

The debate, moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and “World News Tonight” Sunday anchor and ABC NEWS LIVE “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis, will be produced in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Station WPVI-TV/6ABC.

The primetime pre- and post-debate special, “ABC News Presidential Debate – Race for the White House,” will be anchored by chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott featuring ABC News’ powerhouse political team including, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, senior White House correspondent Selina Wang, correspondents María Elena Salinas and Mireya Villareal, and contributors Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Reince Priebus. The pre-debate special will air at 8:00 p.m. EDT and the post-debate special will begin immediately following the end of the debate.

“World News Tonight with David Muir” and ABC News Live’s “Prime with Linsey Davis” will both originate broadcasts from Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept. 10. Additionally, a special edition of “Nightline” with co-anchor Byron Pitts will air on Tuesday night, with a comprehensive recap of the presidential debate from Philadelphia.

ABC News kicked off coverage with Karl anchoring “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” previewing the upcoming presidential debate with ABC News’ powerhouse team of political reporters, including Raddatz, Bruce and Scott. In addition, ABC News contributors Brazile and Christie shared their thoughts regarding strategy and the candidate’s debate preparations.

ABC News Live pre-debate coverage kicked off Monday, Sept. 9, with a special edition of “Prime with Linsey Davis” at 7:00 p.m. EDT live from the National Constitution Center. The 24/7 streaming news channel will continue with robust coverage all day on Tuesday, Sept. 10, ahead of the historic debate featuring newsmaker interviews and analysis.

Anchor Diane Macedo will begin live, dayside coverage at 9:00 a.m. EDT, anchor Kyra Phillips will continue coverage at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and anchor Kayna Whitworth will pick up coverage beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT, all from Philadelphia. “GMA” Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and “World News Tonight” Saturday anchor Whit Johnson will lead primetime streaming coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT from the National Constitution Center. Johnson will also anchor continued coverage post-debate beginning at 11:00 p.m. until midnight EDT, recapping the historic presidential debate. ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including senior White House correspondent Wang, White House reporter MaryAlice Parks, correspondent Elizabeth Schulze, multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien, executive editorial producer John Santucci, senior reporter Katherine Faulders, Washington D.C. bureau chief Rick Klein and others, will join coverage throughout the day. ABC NEWS LIVE will simulcast ABC News’ pre- and post-debate specials and the ABC News presidential debate.

ABC News Radio will simulcast the ABC News presidential debate and provide pre- and post-analysis specials featuring ABC News Radio’s powerhouse political team of correspondents and reporters. Coverage kicks off with a one-hour debate preview special starting at 8:06 p.m. EDT, anchored by ABC News Radio correspondent Alex Stone and joined by national correspondent Steven Portnoy and White House correspondent Karen Travers, as well as a team of analysts and reporters, including 538 reporter and host of the “538 Politics” podcast, Galen Druke. The night will conclude with a post-debate analysis from 10:40 p.m. to 10:58:50 p.m. EDT. ABC News Radio will also offer minute-long special reports throughout the evening in addition to its newscasts and interviews with their correspondents and analysts, both previewing the debate and breaking it down after it’s over.

The full debate will be made available to podcast listeners on-demand on ABC News’ award-winning daily flagship podcast, “Start Here.” Additionally, Brad Mielke, host of “Start Here,” will lead a special episode on Wednesday, Sept. 11, about the debate.

ABC News Digital and 538 will have comprehensive coverage of the ABC News debate, including a live blog, stories and videos of key moments, real-time analysis and fact-checks. In the lead-up to the debate, Digital will feature stories on important issues, what’s at stake in this election and how the candidates are preparing for the big night, as well as a viewers’ guide.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting live from the debate site in Philadelphia with ABC News multiplatform reporters Christiane Cordero and Perry Russom. The ABC News powerhouse political team will also provide analysis of the debate to ABC stations. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

“Good Morning America” and “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” among other ABC News programs and platforms, will bring viewers the latest news and analysis from the presidential debate. “The View” will also air live on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with “Hot Topics” and reactions to the debate

ABC News Owned Television Stations WPVI-TV Philadelphia and WABC-TV New York will also provide special coverage from Philadelphia, including the following:

6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, which is co-producing the debate in partnership with ABC News, will broadcast live from the National Constitutional Center with exclusive access to debate preparations beginning on Sunday, Sept. 8, leading all the way up to the historic debate. Coverage will be led by “Action News” anchors Rick Williams, Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.

ABC7/WABC-TV New York will also be on-site with anchors Sade Baderinwa, Mike Marza and Tanya Rivero, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10. Marza will report live beginning at 4:30 a.m. EDT and running through 10:00 a.m. EDT. Baderinwa will lead live coverage for the evening news beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT through the 11:00 p.m. EDT newscast. Rivero will provide live reports from the Media Filing Center and Spin Room starting at noon and going through the 11:00 p.m. EDT newscasts.

Marc Burstein is senior executive producer, and Molly Shaker is executive producer of ABC NEWS SPECIAL Events. Seni Tienabeso is executive director of ABC News Live. Simone Swink is the executive producer of the pre- and post-debate special.

About ABC News

ABC News is America’s No. 1 news source, providing straightforward, fact-driven journalism across broadcast, streaming, digital and audio. ABC’s award-winning programs include “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” “20/20,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” and “The View.” Platforms include ABC NEWS LIVE featuring “Prime with Linsey Davis,” ABC News Studios, ABC News Digital, ABC Audio, 538 and NewsOne. Based in New York City, ABC News is comprised of three U.S. bureaus and eight international bureaus, with a presence in more than 20 countries around the world.

