If you dream of being a performer, chances are you've considered auditioning for one of the many televised singing competitions that have rose in popularity in the past couple of decades. One of the most popular of these shows is The Voice, which premiered on NBC in 2011.

Have you ever wondered just how to audition for The Voice? BroadwayWorld has all of the information you need, including where to audition, requirements, next steps, and more!

Where are auditions for The Voice?

The Voice auditions will be held virtually once again this year.

When are auditions for The Voice?

The first round of open calls were held in November, December, and January. The next round will take place February 7 and 8, 2023.

How old do you have to be to audition For The Voice?

You must be 13 years old or older to submit a virtual audition for The Voice.

What do you need to audition for The Voice?

Auditionees are asked to premiere a verse and chorus of one song. You will have one minute and thirty seconds total for your audition. This includes introducing yourself and your song, and the performance.

You may sing a cappella, accompany yourself with an instrument, or sing to a track. If you are playing an instrument or singing to a track, have everything ready to go before you enter the virtual audition room.

How to audition for The Voice:

You can sign up for the virtual Auditions by going to the show's official casting website, nbcthevoice.com. From there, you can create an account and select your time slot. When it's time to record yourself, you can choose up to one-and-a-half minutes of one song, either a cappella or with instrumentation.

What are the next steps?

You will be emailed with the results shortly after your Audition.

If all goes well, from there, you will be asked to attend a casting interview, where you may be asked to sing additional songs. If you pass this step, you will be approved to come in for a "Blind Audition", which is the part you see on TV!

More information about auditioning for The Voice:

To learn more or apply for the next virtual casting call, click here.