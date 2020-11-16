Holly Humberstone Releases Short-Music-Film ON THE RUN

Shot in a few takes in a paper mill in the Midlands.

Today, Holly Humberstone stars in 'On The Run', a 15-minute film which documents the story of her first body of work. Shot in a few takes in a paper mill in the Midlands, close to Holly's hometown of Grantham, the camera follows Holly through a haunting performance that is both delicate, can-hear-a-pin-drop, to expansive, headline moments. With the script written by Holly herself, the 20-year-old singer songwriter's home has been at the heart of her songwriting and visual collages, taking the viewer on a unique journey through her critically acclaimed debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel.

"This film pretty much sums up how I've been feeling this year. At times I've just wanted to runaway and get the hell out of here. I make all my videos with the same team and we thought it would be cool to follow on from the Drop Dead video where I set fire to my dad's car, and the Overkill video of me on the run through the woods at night with my guitar. What better way to bring Falling Asleep At The Wheel EP to a close! If you listen closely there is the tiniesssst bit of a new song tucked away in the film too," says Holly.

On the heels of the performance, today Holly has also been named a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch for 2021. DSCVR Artists to Watch is Vevo's coveted list of the top 20 artists poised to break out next year, with past alums to the program including the likes of Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Maggie Rogers, Sam Fender, James Bay, Jorja Smith, among many others. Earlier this year Holly was also hand-picked to be a part of Vevo's DSCVR At Home series, a collection of intimate live performances that spotlight emerging artists shaping the future of music. Watch her gripping renditions of "Overkill" and "Falling Asleep At The Wheel" and stay tuned for more special live performances coming soon.

Holly Humberstone has proven herself a transcendent talent in the span of just a few months. From being chosen as Apple's Up Next Artist following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and BENEE, to performing on Jimmy Kimmel! Live and selling out three headline shows at Omeara, Holly's accolades are far reaching for an artist so young. The Grantham based singer-songwriter was hand-picked to perform at BBC's Music's Introducing Live from the BBC Radio Theatre, gaining a reputation for extraordinary, intimate live performances during lockdown. Holly has also received international critical acclaim from The New York Times, NME, Billboard, Beats 1, Radio 1, KCRW, Triple j, and Rolling Stone.

Determined to help causes she believes in and be a voice of her generation, Holly is also extremely invested in activism across multiple fronts. Often borrowing her sister's clothes in music videos, she's decided to swap these items with fans in an effort to encourage sustainability and recycling in fashion. This will be named her 'Fifth Sister Swap Shop' in which Holly will wear her fans clothes in her upcoming shoots. She is keen to empower her generation of speakers, poets and podcasters by offering support slots at her shows, and even recently helped support an all female skate crew in LA & NY with their official 'Vanilla' skate video.

Holly's highly-praised debut EP Falling Asleep at the Wheel has already amassed well over 50 million streams, and started life within the poetry books she was raised on, and later developed her Signature Sound with producer Rob Milton (Easy Life). The Falling Asleep At The Wheel EP blends Holly's dark and moody sound with searingly honest lyrics and refreshing candour. The songs embrace and translate some of life's most intense feelings in a way that typical conversations all too often fail to capture, from mental health struggles to the dizzying feelings of falling for someone for the first time. Although her story might have just begun, Holly Humberstone's unstoppable rise of success will make you want to have been there since the start.

