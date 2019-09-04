Hit Unscripted Series IN SEARCH OF Hosted and Executive Produced by Zachary Quinto to Premiere Season Two on Friday, October 4

HISTORY's hit unscripted series "In Search Of," hosted and executive produced by Emmy-nominated actor Zachary Quinto, will kick off its eight-episode second season on Friday, October 4 at 10PM ET/PT. Inspired by the iconic 1970s franchise of the same name, this investigative series travels the globe examining timeless mysteries using the latest in Science and groundbreaking technology to reveal brand-new evidence.

From centuries-old legends to those based in historical and scientific evidence, each one-hour episode, headlined by Quinto, will take on a different iconic puzzle. Season two takes a close look at the legend of the Loch Ness monster, UFOs, the Bermuda Triangle, the lost colony of Roanoke, THE ARK of the Covenant and the end of the world, to name a few. Viewers can expect to see, for the first time, DNA testing used in the mystery of the lost colony of Roanoke, advanced sonar and SCUBA canvassing for evidence of the Loch Ness Monster with some surprising results, a brand-new theory about the Bermuda Triangle and a new, never-before-seen crop circle discovery in Texas.

Additionally, this season Quinto takes viewers on a whirlwind journey across the U.S. and the globe including stops in Ethiopia, Sweden, Israel, Guatemala, Chile, Germany and Poland. The original "In Search Of" series aired from 1977-1982 and was hosted by Rod Serling and later by Leonard Nimoy following Serling's death. "In Search Of" reached 19 million viewers over the course of its first season.

"In Search Of" is produced for HISTORY by Propagate Content, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Before the Door Pictures with Fremantle distributing the series globally. Quinto serves as executive producer. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Scooter Yancey, Brett-Patrick Jenkins and Laurie Girion are executive producers for Propagate Content. Zachary Behr is executive producer for HISTORY.





Related Articles View More TV Stories