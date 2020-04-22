History To Premiere Three-Night Television Event GRANT

HISTORY announced today that its six-hour miniseries event, "Grant," executive produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Ron Chernow and Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio and produced by RadicalMedia in association with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) will premiere Memorial Day and air over three consecutive nights beginning Monday, May 25 at 9PM ET/PT on HISTORY. The television event will chronicle the life of one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history - Ulysses S. Grant.

The network has released the first epic trailer - watch below!

"Ulysses S. Grant is one of our most brilliant, yet misunderstood presidents and HISTORY is committed to telling the compelling stories, like his, of those who have shaped our great nation," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY. "This is an important part of American history that deserves to be told and we look forward to delivering our latest premium core history documentary series to our audience."

At the time of his death, Ulysses S. Grant was the most famous man in the world and stood alongside men like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in the pantheon of American heroes. However, today Grant is largely forgotten, his rightful legacy tarnished by a fog of myth, rumor and falsehood. The three-night miniseries event, "Grant," tells the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power and saves the nation not once, but twice. With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this series uncovers the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest tests: The Civil War and then Reconstruction - the herculean task of reconciling the North and the South. During this time, Grant acted as a pillar of strength when our country suffered its greatest-ever loss of American life. One of the most courageous and unexpected initiatives of Grant's presidency was protecting the right to vote for the four million formerly enslaved people freed at the end of the war in the face of violent and widespread resistance. "Grant" features on-camera interviews with top experts in the field including Ron Chernow, retired United States Army General and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director David Petraeus, acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates and professor of English at West Point Elizabeth Samet to name a few.

"Grant" is the second premium presidential miniseries from HISTORY and will air off the heels of "Washington," which became the #1 miniseries on all of cable in nearly three years with 2.6 million total viewers.

"Grant" is produced for HISTORY® by Appian Way Productions and RadicalMedia in association with Lionsgate Television. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson serve as executive producers for Appian Way Productions with Phillip Watson serving as co-executive producer. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Fisher Stevens serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. Ron Chernow and Brian Volk-Weiss also serve as executive producers. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for HISTORY®.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Grant."





Related Articles View More TV Stories