Heidi Gardner & Chris Redd Have Been Promoted to Full Cast Members on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Deadline reports that SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE has promoted featured players Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd to full cast members for the sketch series' upcoming 45th season.

"Saturday Night Live" typically promotes featured players to full cast members for their third year on the program. Gardner and Redd are entering their third season. Luke Null, who started with them in 2017, was not asked back for a second season.

Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman have joined the ensemble as featured players.

Gardner recently made her stage debut performing in "Noises Off" at The Cape Playhouse in Massachusetts. Before joining SNL, Redd starred in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping."

