Hannah Waddingham Joins TOM JONES Miniseries at PBS Masterpiece

Recent Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of PBS Masterpiece's reimagining of The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.

Deadline reports that Waddingham will play the seductive Lady Bellaston. She joins the previously announced Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde who play Tom Jones and Sophia Western, respectively.

Other members of the cast include James Fleet, Alun Armstrong, Shirley Henderson, Tamzin Merchant, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Susannah Fielding, Daniel Rigby, James Wilbraham, Felicity Montagu, Janine Duvitski Dean Lennox Kelly, and Lucy Fallon.

Tom Jones the series was written by Gwyneth Hughes and will be directed by Georgia Parris.

Waddingham is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Rebecca in Ted Lasso and Septa Unella in Game of Thrones. Her extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).