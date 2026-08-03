Hannah Stocking Reveals She Had 18 Cats in Her House on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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Hannah Stocking told host Ben Gleib on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB that she had 18 cats in her house just last month, the result of a street-rescue hobby she detailed during her appearance on the show. Stocking also explained why she never drinks in Los Angeles and made the case for mezcal as, in her words, the only alcohol that hugs you back.

Stocking has amassed 74 million followers online, making her one of the most prominent internet comedy figures to sit down with Gleib. She previously appeared on the show alongside biohacking author Dave Asprey for a conversation that ranged from foot tattoos to storm-related tangents, part of an episode billed as part interview, part comedy free-for-all.

This latest appearance shifted the focus away from biohacking and onto Stocking's personal life, with the cat-rescue revelation offering a look at a side of her routine not typically covered in her online content. The conversation also touched on her approach to drinking depending on location, contrasting her habits in Los Angeles with her enthusiasm for mezcal elsewhere.

The appearance follows Stocking's earlier joint segment with Dave Asprey on the program, which paired her viral internet fame with Asprey's wellness expertise. That earlier episode also featured Heather Pasternak and Kat Bird in a round table discussion touching on foot tattoos and other topics.

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