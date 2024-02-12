Hannah Gadsby's GENDER AGENDA to Premiere on Netflix in March

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda will premiere globally on Netflix on March 5, 2024.

The extraordinary special, hosted and curated by the comedian, features a line-up of seven of the world's funniest genderqueer comedians: ALOK, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Jes Tom, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle.

The special was recorded at London's iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre and was directed by Julian Smith.

The special was executive produced by Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Jenney Shamash, Kathleen McCarthy, and Andy Rowe and Graham Stuart for So Television part of ITV studios

Watch the trailer here: