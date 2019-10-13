Hamptons IFF Breakout Artists Lulu Wang, Aldis Hodge & Camila Morrone Talk Movies On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

This week's SOUNDS OF FIlM features Tom Needham's exclusive interviews with the Hamptons International FIlm Festival's breakout artists Aldis Hodge, Camila Morrone and Lulu Wang.

Aldis Hodge is an award winning actor known for his roles in both television and film. He has had major roles in UNDERGROUND, STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON, BRIAN BANKS, WHAT MEN WANT, and HIDDEN FIGURES. He also stars opposite Kevin Bacon in Showtime's CITY ON A HILL. Hodge's current film CLEMENCY recently won the Dramatic Grand Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and is featured at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Camila Morrone is a former model who is now recognized as one of Hollywood's most talented actresses. Camila is known for her roles in James Franco's BUKOWSKI and Eli Roth's remake of DEATHWISH. Her latest film, MICKEY AND THE BEAR, features her as a Montana teenager who has a turbulent relationship with her father. The film recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival and is also playing at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Lulu Wang is known for her first film POSTHUMOUS, an indie romantic film. Her latest movie, THE FAREWELL, stars Awkwafina as a young woman who returns to China to say goodbye to to the family's matriarch. The film had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and is also featured at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The Hamptons Film Festival was founded in 1992 to celebrate the art of film and to introduce a unique and varied Spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences with an annual film festival each October. The film festival is the premier film event on New York State's East End.

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Jordan Peele, Alexander Payne, Pam Grier, Thom Zimny, Josh Fox, Kenneth Lonergan, Wallace Shawn, Dionne Warwick, Melanie, and Katrina vanden Heuvel.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You